MODESTO (CBS13) — Modesto police officers have arrested 27-year-old Salvado Suarez Rodriguez, who turned himself for a violent attack against a woman he knows.
The department said they received a call about a violent assault within city limits early Friday morning. When they arrived, officers said they found an adult female victim who had been attacked by Rodriguez.
Rodriguez reportedly forced his way into the victim’s home. The victim tried to leave the residence multiple times but said Rodriguez stopped her and continued to attack her and destroy property at the residence.
Police said he eventually left the house in a 2006 white Chevrolet Silverado truck with the victim’s cell phone.
Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Rodriguez for multiple felonies and Saturday morning the suspect turned himself in to the Public Safety Center, according to Modesto PD, and was booked for multiple felony charges.
You must log in to post a comment.