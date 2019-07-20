SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Elevation Foods announced a recall of some of its Archer Farms branded products, including containers of deviled egg sandwiches and egg salad found in Target, due to a possible Listeria contamination.
Listeria monocytogenes can lead to serious and sometimes fatal infections in at-risk people, namely young children and the elderly. Symptoms include fever, muscle aches, nausea, diarrhea, flu-like symptoms and may last up to three days. Listeria can also cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.
No illnesses have been reported to date, according to the FDA, who believes fewer than 1,087 cases of product have been shipped throughout the U.S.
Additional recalled products include Freskët-branded egg salad, tuna salad, and Thai lobster salad
The recall applies only to the products with the lot numbers and “use by” dates stated below:
- Archer Farms-brand Egg Salad packaged in a 12-ounce clear, square plastic container, Lot Number W1906042A, Use By 12AUG2019 (printed on the side of each container) UPC 085239018682, distributed nationwide
- Archer Farms Deviled Egg Sandwich Half Sandwich with Bacon, UPC 220505000002, distributed nationwide
- Archer Farms Deviled Egg Sandwich on Multigrain, UPC 498780203566, distributed nationwide
- Freskët-brand Egg Salad packaged in a 32-ounce clear, square plastic container, Lot Number W1906042, Use By 12AUG2019A (printed on the side of each container
- Freskët-brand Tuna Salad packaged in a 5-pound white, round plastic container, Lot Number W1906054, Use By 02AUG2019A (printed on the side of each container
- Freskët-brand Thai Lobster Salad packaged in a 5-pound white, round plastic container, Lot Number W1906041, Use By 02AUG2019A (printed on the side of each container)
You must log in to post a comment.