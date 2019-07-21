Comments
FAIR OAKS (CBS13) – A fatal crash on Winding Way in Fair Oaks between a vehicle and pedestrian resulted in one casualty, according to California Highway Patrol.
A pedestrian, an adult male, was walking in a bike lane on Winding Way when an adult female driver traveling westbound on the same road veered into the bike lane and struck the victim.
The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.
After investigation, it was determined by CHP that the woman was driving under the influence of alcohol. She was arrested and will be booked in Sacramento County Jail.
The individuals’ identities are unknown at this time. More details to follow as we obtain new information.
You must log in to post a comment.