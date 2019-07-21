Comments
FAIR OAKS (CBS13) – One victim, who was shot just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday at a large party on Fair Oaks Boulevard has died.
Deputies on the scene found a man in the roadway suffering from at least one bullet wound. He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to a Sheriff’s spokesperson.
Homicide detectives and Crime Scene Investigators are on the scene and ask that anyone attending the party to contact the Sheriff’s office with any info. No motive is known at this time.
The identity of the victim will be released after notification of next of kin.
You must log in to post a comment.