PLACERVILLE (CBS13) – A 60-year-old man died in Placerville Saturday afternoon after his vehicle struck a tree, according to California Highway Patrol.
The victim was driving a Chevrolet Pickup west on Grizzly Flat Road at approximately 60 miles per hour. For reason unclear at the moment, the driver veered off the road and struck a tree head-on. He was declared dead on the scene.
It has yet to be determined whether drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash. The identity of the victim is unknown at the time and the collision is still under investigation.
