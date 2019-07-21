Comments
MANTECA (CBS13) – A double shooting in Manteca Sunday afternoon left one victim dead, according to Manteca police.
At around 1:19 p.m., officers responded to the report of a shooting at Southside Park. Upon arrival, two adult male victims were found at the scene. Both were taken to a nearby hospital where one was pronounced dead and the other was being treated for injuries considered non-critical.
Detectives are on the scene and as of now, there have been no confirmed arrests made. The individuals’ identities are unknown at this time and we will update you as we get more information.
