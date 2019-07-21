MANTECA (CBS13) – An arrest was made after one woman was left with life-threatening injuries after a shooting and vehicle collision Friday in Manteca.
According to the City of Manteca, the victim was shot just before 10 p.m. Friday night. After being shot, the woman attempted to drive away and collided with another vehicle uninvolved with the incident. A nearby citizen flagged down Manteca officers, who arrived on the scene shortly after.
After investigation, detectives took 21-year-old Stockton resident Carnellius Lee Martin into custody where he was arrested on charges of attempted murder, firing a weapon at an occupied vehicle, conspiracy and domestic violence. Detectives confirmed that the woman was not a random victim and was, in fact, targeted. The suspect and victim reportedly had a prior dating relationship.
The female was transported to a local hospital where she remains in critical condition. The male driver of the other vehicle was also taken to a hospital with non-critical injuries.
