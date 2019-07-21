Comments
STOCKTON (CBS13) – A 19-year-old man died Sunday morning after being shot in the abdomen Saturday night at a party in Stockton.
According to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office, dispatchers received a call shortly after 10:40 p.m. on Saturday night regarding the shooting on Paloma Avenue. The victim was taken to a local hospital where he was held in critical condition until dying early this morning.
Detectives are still on the scene and there is currently no info on the suspects. We will update you as we get more information.
