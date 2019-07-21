  • CBS13On Air

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A three-vehicle collision Sunday afternoon resulted in one person being taken to a nearby hospital, according to California Highway Patrol.

The collision, which was reported just after 2 p.m., happened on Yolo WB 50 near Harbor Boulevard. A total of three people were involved, and only one was transported with major injuries.

According to CHP, drugs and alcohol do not appear to be a factor. The exact details of the injuries and the identity of the victim are unknown.

