



SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Giants general manager Farhan Zaidi acknowledged early Sunday he’s keeping an open mind as the July 31 trade deadline approaches and has yet to decide whether his team will be buyers or sellers.

Mike Yastrzemski wants Zaidi to keep San Francisco’s roster intact.

The 28-year-old rookie homered with one out in the bottom of the 12th inning to give the Giants a 3-2 victory over the New York Mets on Sunday.

“We’re a bunch of grinders right now,” Yastrzemski said. “It’s fun being a part of something like this. For most of us, we just want to win today. It doesn’t matter what happens, we’re going to try to win ballgames regardless of who’s in the clubhouse.”

A month ago, Zaidi seemed to have an easy choice. But with the surging Giants (50-50) having won 15 of 18 to get back to .500, San Francisco’s front office has had to rethink things.

“If we continue to play well, that will obviously color things in a certain way,” Zaidi said before the game, adding he continues to field calls from other clubs inquiring about potential trades. “We’re excited about how we’re playing.”

Buster Posey had two hits and scored twice to help San Francisco take three of four for its first series win over the Mets since 2014. All three wins came in extra innings.

The Giants hadn’t had a hit since the fourth when Yastrzemski lofted a full-count pitch from Robert Gsellman (1-2) the other way into the left-center stands. Yastrzemski is the grandson of Hall of Fame slugger Carl Yastrzemski.

“It’s fun to watch how the different guys have done something different to help us win,” San Francisco manager Bruce Bochy said. “To win these close games, it does a lot for a club. The three we won could have gone either way.”

Zach Green added two hits in his major league debut for the Giants.

Michael Conforto homered into McCovey Cove for the Mets. Amed Rosario also went deep, but New York managed only two hits over the final 10 innings. Todd Frazier struck out swinging four times before reaching on an infield single in the 12th.

“Three extra-inning games and we can’t get it done,” manager Mickey Callaway said. “I was surprised (Yastrzemski’s home run) got out, especially who hit it. It just kept on going.”

Trevor Gott (6-0) retired three batters for the win.

Both teams were frustrated with the strike zone of plate umpire Mark Ripperger.

Mets rookie slugger Pete Alonso snapped a bat over his leg after striking out swinging. Giants center fielder Kevin Pillar had to be restrained by teammates and was ejected for chirping at Ripperger after grounding out to end the eighth.

Mets starter Steven Matz allowed six hits and two runs in six innings with six strikeouts and one walk. Winless since June 8, Matz retired the last six batters he faced — including the final three by strikeout.

FIRST TIME

Giants starter Conner Menez had six strikeouts and allowed three hits and two runs in five innings of his major league debut. The 24-year-old lefty struck out the side in the third.

Menez is a native of Northern California and had about 60 family members and friends in attendance.

“I feel like I’m still on cloud 9,” Menez said.

SUPERMAN STYLE

Before he was ejected, Pillar made another in a long line of defensive gems when he raced in and made a sliding catch on Alonso’s short fly ball in the first inning, then jumped to his feet and threw out J.D. Davis attempting to take third. Davis had doubled one batter earlier.

DEFENSIVE DOINGS

New York right fielder Jeff McNeil was shaken up when he crashed into the padded right field wall in foul territory after making a running catch on Donovan Solano’s deep fly to end the seventh. McNeil slammed into the wall and immediately fell to the dirt before getting up and jogging slowly to the dugout.

ROSTER MOVES

In a series of transactions, the Giants brought up Menez and Green from Triple-A Sacramento, while reliever Derek Holland and infielder Ryder Jones were designated for assignment. Menez takes the place of Drew Pomeranz in San Francisco’s rotation. LHP Ty Blach was optioned to Sacramento.

Mets: RHP Zack Wheeler (right shoulder fatigue) threw a bullpen before the game and came out of it fine. Wheeler is eligible to come off the injured list Monday, and Callaway indicated the team will wait to see how he responds before making a decision.

UP NEXT

Mets: LHP Jason Vargas (4-5, 4.25 ERA) will start Tuesday night against San Diego when New York returns to Citi Field to begin a six-game homestand.

Giants: RHP Shaun Anderson (3-2, 4.87) faces the Chicago Cubs on Monday. Anderson allowed a career-high five earned runs in his most recent start against Colorado on July 17.

