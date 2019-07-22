Comments
TURLOCK (CBS13) – Authorities say a big rig launched off Highway 99 in Turlock early Monday morning.
The incident happened just before 2:30 a.m.
According to California Highway Patrol’s Modesto division, a big rig carrying about 30,000 pounds of frozen chicken entered the center divider, took out about 200-feet of guardrail, went off the freeway and landed on Fulkerth Road.
The driver reportedly told authorities that he fell asleep at the wheel.
CHP says the driver escaped with minor injuries.
Work crews are now fixing the guardrails, but Fulkerth Road has been reopened.
