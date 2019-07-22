Comments
NAPA COUNTY (CBS13) — A fast-growing brush fire is burning in Napa County.
Cal Fire is calling it the Canyon Fire after it started Monday afternoon off Highway 128 in a rural part of the county near Wragg Canyon Road. It’s about 16 miles east of St. Helena.
So far, it’s burned approximately 45 acres and is 0% contained.
Highway 128 is closed to all traffic, according to the Vacaville Fire Production District. Firefighters said evacuations are underway on the south side of Hwy 128 at the 6500-7000 blocks of Wragg Canyon Road.
This is a developing story.
