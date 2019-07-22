Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A cooking fire forced the Shasta Hotel on 10th Street to evacuate Monday afternoon.
According to a Sacramento Fire spokesperson, the fire started on the fourth-floor kitchen area, activating the sprinkler heads.
Some residents evacuated when the fire alarm went off, but all were forced to evacuate.
Firefighters said the damage from the fire was minimal, but the water from sprinklers and hoses caused flooding on the fourth floor and the lower floors as well.
Crews remained at the hotel after the fire was extinguished to help with evacuations and water cleanup.
No injuries were reported in the fire.
