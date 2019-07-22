Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A crash on northbound Interstate 5 is causing a big traffic backup Monday morning.
The crash happened near the Garden Highway exit a little after 8 a.m.
Significant delays and slow traffic due to collision on NB I-5 and Garden Hwy. There is no ETO.
— Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) July 22, 2019
Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but it involved a semi-truck and several other vehicles.
Several lanes were blocked on the northbound side of the freeway, but the road has since been cleared. Expect significant residual delays, Caltrans says.
More information to come.
