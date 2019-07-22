  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A crash on northbound Interstate 5 is causing a big traffic backup Monday morning.

The crash happened near the Garden Highway exit a little after 8 a.m.

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but it involved a semi-truck and several other vehicles.

Several lanes were blocked on the northbound side of the freeway, but the road has since been cleared. Expect significant residual delays, Caltrans says.

More information to come.

