SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) – Detectives have released new surveillance video of a car linked to a south Sacramento homicide cold case from 2017.
The incident happened back in June 2017 along the 5000 block of J Parkway.
That night, a 24-year-old man had knocked on the door of a home in the area. He had been shot. Once deputies got to the scene, they found that a car had crashed into a different home. The man in the driver’s seat – identified as 24-year-old Ju’an Parker – was later pronounced dead.
Deputies say the man who had knocked on the door was taken to the hospital in critical condition. He went on to survive his injuries.
Detectives have since reviewed red light camera footage in the area and have honed in on the suspect’s car. They believe it is a dark-colored Nissan Versa.
No other information about a possible suspect has been released.
Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is asked to contact the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office at (916) 874-5115.
