MANTECA (CBS13) – Police in Manteca are sending out an alert to new Accord and Camry owners after a recent string tire and wheel thefts have left cars on blocks.
The incidents have been happening between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m. in different areas around the city.
Exactly how many cars have been hit has not been disclosed, but investigators say at least two or more suspects appear to be involved in the thefts.
The thieves are targeting the tires and rims of 2016-2020 model year Accords and Camrys, police say.
Owners are advised to get wheel locks for their cars. Replacing wheels and rims can cost into the thousands of dollars.
