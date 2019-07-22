Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A mother has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for the murder of her three-year-old daughter, Maiya.
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A mother has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for the murder of her three-year-old daughter, Maiya.
The jury found Angela Phakhin guilty of the premeditated murder and torture of the girl. Prosecutors said in June 2017, Phakhin left her daughter in a car for more than four hours. The next day, the girl was left in the car for nine hours, which ultimately led to her death.
READ ALSO: Woman Convicted For Murder Of 3-Year-Old Daughter
After Maiya’s death, Phakhin told law enforcement she and her fiance were trying to remove lustful demons from her daughter.
Phakhin’s fiance, Untwan Smith, is also charged with murder and is still awaiting trial in this case.
READ MORE: Mother, Boyfriend Arrested After Girl, 3, Found Dead In Car In Rancho Cordova
You must log in to post a comment.