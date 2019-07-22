Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — You may want to steer clear of the DMV this Wednesday.
All California DMV offices will be shut down for a half-day so employees can be retrained on handling REAL ID transactions and customer service. The offices will be open at 1 p.m. until their normal closing times.
Even though offices will be closed, all DMV call centers will remain open.
You can learn more about the closures and the REAL ID here.
