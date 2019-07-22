TURLOCK (CBS13) – A fight that broke out at on the last night of the Stanislaus County Fair ended up leaving four deputies injured, authorities say.
The fight broke out around 9:45 p.m. Deputies say one beer both had stopped serving beer early, forcing people to go to other beer booths to redeem their drink tokens.
Deputies were helping facilitate the lines at the Cantina Beer booth when the fight broke out. Apparently, the deputies had confronted a group over what looked like gang attire and drunkenness.
One suspect, identified as 25-year-old Ismael Flores, threw a punch and hit a deputy in the face – sparking the fracas.
Ultimate, the fight ended up with four deputies being hurt and two people going to jail.
A sheriff’s department horse was also punched, deputies say.
The deputies suffered injuries ranging from a dislocated shoulder to abrasion. All, including the horse, are expected to make a full recovery.
