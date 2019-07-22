  • CBS13On Air

STOCKTON (CBS13) — The Stockton Police Department unveiled their new helicopter, Falcon One-Zero, Monday at the Stockton Airport.

The air unit will help assist patrol unites with finding and apprehending criminals by assisting with block searches, vehicle pursuits, locating suspects, and civil unrest. It will also be used to locate missing peresons and assist in natural disasters or other large-scale events.

As the only agency in the county with a helicopter, the police department said they will assist neighboring law enforcement agencies to analyze and respond to community problems that lead to crime.

