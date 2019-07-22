VACAVILLE (CBS13) – A pair is now facing a slew of charges after officers stopped their shoplifting getaway dead in its tracks over the weekend.
The incident happened just before 9 p.m. at the Vacaville Target store. Employees reportedly saw a person take some merchandise and go into the fitting rooms.
Officers were outside waiting for the suspect – 22-year-old Fairfield resident Anthony Carabajal – when he left without paying.
Carabajal told officers he didn’t have a car, but they weren’t convinced after they searched him and found what looked like a brand new key fob. Pressing the fob, officers were led right to an SUV nearby.
Police say the SUV had recently been reported stolen from Folsom.
Another suspect was also in the car, 22-year-old Vallejo resident Sadie Vanouerkerk-Hawkins. An assortment of contraband – including a starter gun – and personal information from people all over Northern California were also found inside the SUV.
Carabajal and Vanouerkerk-Hawkins were arrested and are now facing charges of possession of a stolen vehicle, narcotics, probation violations and an outstanding warrant.
You must log in to post a comment.