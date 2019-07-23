  • CBS13On Air

ANGELS CAMP (CBS13) — A 48-year-old Angels Camp resident was arrested Tuesday for fraud, identity theft and elder abuse.

The Angels Camp police department said after receiving a report of a stolen check on Saturday, they determined Louise Walsh had taken the check from a victim’s post office box, signed his name, and cashed it at a bank using a drivers license that did not belong to the victim.

After obtaining a copy of the check, police identified a second victim who said her license was stolen from her purse a few weeks ago.

Police said both victims know Walsh and did not give her permission to cash the check on their behalf or be in possession of their license.

Walsh was booked into the Calaveras County Jail on two counts of using the ID of another to obtain goods/services, two counts of elder abuse, a count of mail theft, possessing another person’s identifying information and forgery.

