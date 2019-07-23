  • CBS13On Air

NAPA County

NAPA COUNTY (CBS13) – New numbers Tuesday morning from Cal Fire show the Canyon Fire, which is burning in Napa County near Lake Berryessa, grew slightly overnight.

Cal Fire says the wildfire has scorched 64 acres, up from 55 acres overnight. It remains 60 percent contained as of Tuesday morning.

The Canyon Fire started Monday afternoon near Highway 128, east of St. Helena.

The highway is closed in both directions up to Markley Cove.

Evacuations are still in effect as of Tuesday morning.

