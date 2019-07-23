



— A 15-story high rise development downtown is one step closer to becoming a reality after avoiding a major hurdle from a labor group.

The Sacramento City Council blocked a labor group’s appeal for more environmental reviews for the project Tuesday. The group’s attorney said formaldehyde emission concerns were the issue, but the council did not agree and said the city needs more housing downtown.

The project has been in the works for years to build at the corner of 10th and K Streets. Plans include a 15-story mixed-use development with 220 hotel units, 186 residential units and more than 7,400 square feet of commercial space on the ground floor.

The design is cutting edge with dorm-like communal areas and group apartments. The majority are just 400 square feet.

READ ALSO: Straight Pride Parade Permit Submitted To City Of Modesto

But the labor group was concerned that the review by the Planning and Design Commission was not adequate and appealed to get more environmental reviews. The city planning department says this project was reviewed under the California Environmental Quality Act and qualified for an exemption.

“That statutory exemption is specific for projects within an infill development in an area such as downtown with lots of options for transportation and transit,” said Karlo Felix, senior planner with the city.

Since the appeal was denied, the project can move forward with demolition.