RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) – Officers in Rancho Cordova were able to get a family’s dog back from a neighbor who was trying to claim it as their own.
The Rancho Cordova Police Department says the family contacted them a couple of weeks ago. The family said their dog Lucy had gone missing and they believed their neighbor had her.
When confronted, the family says the neighbor refused to give the dog back – claiming it was not their dog.
Officers investigated and determined, thanks to the dog’s distinct markings, that the neighbor was indeed holding Lucy. The neighbor still refused to give the dog back, however, and repeated to officers that it wasn’t the same dog.
It took officers having to serve the neighbor’s home a search warrant to get Lucy back, officers say.
Lucy is now back safe and sound with her original family.
