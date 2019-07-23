WOODLAND (CBS13) — A 59-year-old New York woman was sentenced to 10 years and four months in prison Tuesday after entering no contest pleas to one count of felony grand theft and 11 counts of felony identity theft.
According to the court, between May 2014 and September 2016, Humadai Humadai obtained many loans and credit cards using the personal information of six Davis residents without their knowledge or permission.
She created multiple fraudulent email accounts, credit monitoring services and a bank account with the stolen identities.
READ ALSO: Mother Sentenced To 25 Years In Prison For Murder Of 3-Year-Old Daughter
Davis police learned of the first incident in 2016 when one of the victims was sued in civil court for failing to repay a loan that was obtained by Humandai in 2014. After the first incident, other victims came forward, discovering tens of thousands of dollars of loans were taken out in their names.
The court said the estimated loss was more than $200,000.
Humadai left California during the investigation and moved to New York in 2017 to work as a caregiver. She was extradited back to California in March 2019.
You must log in to post a comment.