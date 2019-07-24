CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) – Police say they have arrested a man suspected of stealing packages from cars while on break at the restaurant he worked at in Citrus Heights.
The Citrus Heights police say the suspect, a Fair Oaks resident who is only being identified by his last name Gonzalez, was working at a restaurant near Sunrise Boulevard and Sun Hill Drive. During one recent break, he apparently got into a car in the restaurant’s parking lot and stole some property.
He then started getting into more cars in the parking lot during his next work break.
But the spree quickly came to an end when Gonzales apparently grabbed a hold of the wrong kind of package – a bait box that had been left out by Citrus Heights police to deter thieves.
Officers soon confronted him and he was arrested. Gonzales is now facing felony grand theft charges.
