Comments
EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) – Two men, including a known gang member, were arrested by deputies at an El Dorado County campground over the weekend.
The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a campground off Icehouse Road to investigate a report of people shooting. At the scene, deputies found a group of people and a bunch of firearms.
Two men were arrested on various charges: Armando Esquivel, a Sacramento resident and Norteno gang member, and Xavier Torres.
At least three handguns and an assault-style rifle were seized by deputies. The weapons were either unregistered or registered to people who were not at the campground, deputies say.
Deputies are now looking for the registered owners of the seized weapons.
You must log in to post a comment.