SOLANO COUNTY (CBS13) – Crews are battling a grass fire in Solano County between Fairfield and Benicia.
According to California Highway Patrol, the fire is off of Lopes Road, near Marshview Road. The fire is believed to have started on the right shoulder of Interstate 680, then moved west.
As a result of the fire, Lopes Road is closed between Marshview and Parish roads.
Cal Fire says the fire has burned about 80 acres so far.
I-680 is not affected by the fire, CHP says.
No evacuations have been issued.
