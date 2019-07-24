WATCH:Special Counsel Robert Mueller publicly testifies on Russia probe
Filed Under:Hit And Run, Sacramento News

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A woman is under arrest after a hit-and-run crash in Midtown Sacramento late Tuesday night.

The scene was near 16th and P streets. Sacramento police say a pedestrian was struck by a car around 11 p.m. and left with serious injuries.

Officers who responded to the area spotted the car suspected of hitting the pedestrian and a woman, 28-year-old Angelica Martinez, was arrested.

Martinez is now facing DUI, hit-and-run, and resisting or obstructing charges, according to the jail booking log. She is being held at Sacramento County Jail on $50,000 bail.

The pedestrian that was hit was taken to the hospital and is currently in stable condition, police say.

