SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A woman is under arrest after a hit-and-run crash in Midtown Sacramento late Tuesday night.
The scene was near 16th and P streets. Sacramento police say a pedestrian was struck by a car around 11 p.m. and left with serious injuries.
Officers who responded to the area spotted the car suspected of hitting the pedestrian and a woman, 28-year-old Angelica Martinez, was arrested.
Martinez is now facing DUI, hit-and-run, and resisting or obstructing charges, according to the jail booking log. She is being held at Sacramento County Jail on $50,000 bail.
The pedestrian that was hit was taken to the hospital and is currently in stable condition, police say.
