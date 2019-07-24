SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A milk tanker flipped over and spilled some of its load onto a major south Sacramento road Wednesday morning.
The scene is just off the Highway 99 exit to Stockton Boulevard, near Mack Road.
Milk Tanker has over turned EStockton Blvd south of Mack Rd. Driver transported but appeared ok! Tow on scene figuring plan to upright! Lots of Milk spilled. @GoodDaySac @CBSSacramento @ @DinaKupfer @julissaortiztv @GoodDayTraffic pic.twitter.com/jALddmQfb2
— David Grashoff (@CameraGuyDave1) July 24, 2019
According to California Highway Patrol, the crash happened just after 8 a.m. It’s unclear exactly what led up to the crash, but the tanker ended up on its side and leaking.
The tanker driver suffered minor injuries in the crash, CHP says.
Expect closures on the northbound lanes of Stockton Boulevard in the area as crews work to upright the tanker.
You must log in to post a comment.