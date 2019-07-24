WATCH:Special Counsel Robert Mueller publicly testifies on Russia probe
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A milk tanker flipped over and spilled some of its load onto a major south Sacramento road Wednesday morning.

The scene is just off the Highway 99 exit to Stockton Boulevard, near Mack Road.

According to California Highway Patrol, the crash happened just after 8 a.m. It’s unclear exactly what led up to the crash, but the tanker ended up on its side and leaking.

The tanker driver suffered minor injuries in the crash, CHP says.

Expect closures on the northbound lanes of Stockton Boulevard in the area as crews work to upright the tanker.

