MODESTO (CBS13) – One person is dead and two others were hurt after a shooting in a Modesto park late Tuesday night.
Modesto police say it happened just after 10 p.m. at Mellis Park on the corner of South Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and California Avenue.
Police say a group of people were sitting at a picnic table when someone came by and started shooting. Three people, two men and one woman, were shot. All were taken to the hospital, but one later died from their injuries.
At this time, the motive for the shooting is under investigation.
The identity of the person killed has not been released at this point.
