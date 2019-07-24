WATCH:Special Counsel Robert Mueller publicly testifies on Russia probe
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The North Natomas Little League All-Stars play Wednesday night for a chance to go to the Senior World Series.

The Senior All-Star team needs to defeat Hawaii in the final game of the West Regional. The game starts at 6 pm at American River College.

North Natomas lost to Hawaii 10-0 on July 20 in the double-elimination tournament. Hawaii has yet to lose a game.

The winner will play in the Senior World Series next week in South Carolina. The West Regional winner will play the first game of the tournament against the Southeast Regional winner. That game is scheduled for Saturday, July 27.

North Natomas won the Northern California title in early July.

The Senior League World Series features athletes who are 13-16 years old.

Sacramento won the tournament in 1969.

