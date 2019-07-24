Comments
ANGELS CAMP (CBS13) – A registered sex offender was arrested after authorities say he exposed himself to children.
The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office says, back on June 19, they were alerted about an incident in Angels Camp involving 61-year-old Donald Ray Smith and three children. Authorities say Smith was identified as the man who had exposed himself and committed a sex act in front of the children.
Detectives say a photo of the act supported the kids’ statement.
Smith was found to be a registered sex who was out of compliance with reporting guidelines.
Deputies later arrested Smith at a home in La Grange. He has been booked into Tuolumne County Jail.
