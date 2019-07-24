Filed Under:rancho cordova news, sacramento county

RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) – Authorities are investigating after a person’s body was found inside a burning car in Rancho Cordova Wednesday morning.

The discovery was made along the 2000 block of El Manto Drive.

According to the Rancho Cordova Police Department, deputies responded just after 5 a.m. to help with a vehicle fire incident. While firefighters were putting out the flames, a body was found inside.

No information about the person – including their age, gender or ethnicity – was available.

It’s unclear where in the car the body was found.

Homicide detectives and Crime Scene Investigators are expected to be on the scene until 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Comments