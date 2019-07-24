Comments
RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) – Authorities are investigating after a person’s body was found inside a burning car in Rancho Cordova Wednesday morning.
The discovery was made along the 2000 block of El Manto Drive.
According to the Rancho Cordova Police Department, deputies responded just after 5 a.m. to help with a vehicle fire incident. While firefighters were putting out the flames, a body was found inside.
No information about the person – including their age, gender or ethnicity – was available.
It’s unclear where in the car the body was found.
Homicide detectives and Crime Scene Investigators are expected to be on the scene until 6 p.m. Wednesday.
