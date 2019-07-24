RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) – One person has been taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation after flames poured out of a Sacramento County mobile home Wednesday morning.
The fire broke out just after 4 a.m. in the Centennial Estates mobile home park on Dutchess Way, off King Way and Routier Road, in the Rancho Cordova area.
Flames quickly overtook the mobile home, but everyone managed to get out.
Mobile Home fire At Centennial Estates Mobile Home Park in Sacramento County near Rancho Cordova. Everybody out safely. Heavy Damage. @GoodDaySac @CBSSacramento @DinaKupfer @julissaortiztv @morganstu1 pic.twitter.com/WQFeiI1Yaq
— David Grashoff (@CameraGuyDave1) July 24, 2019
“The house was just fully engulfed front to back, top to bottom,” said witness Justin Lawson. “You could just tell nothing [was] salvageable. The house was just gone, done for.”
Three adults displaced by the fire are now being helped by the Red Cross.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
