SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Forecasters are telling people in the Sacramento area to be prepared for triple digits heading into the weekend.

For athletes across our region, no matter what the temperatures are, the games must go on. The softball national championships were going on at Maidu Park in Roseville Wednesday and Sacramento State University hosted the USA Track and Field Junior Olympics.

“We knew it was going to be hot…but we didn’t think it would be this hot,” said Ava Carroll, a softball player from Oregon.

Runners competing at Sac State will be out in the sun for days. Most people agree on the top three things to beat the heat: sunscreen, shade and water.

Swipe through pictures from the events Wednesday

Beating the Heat Water trucks at the USA Track & Field Junior Olympics helped keep athletes and spectators hydrated, July 24, 2019.

Beating the Heat Softball players at Maidu Park used extra cooling fans to stay cool during their games.

Beating the Heat An athlete at the USA Track & Field Junior Olympics fills her water bottle at a cold water truck, July 24, 2019.

Beating the Heat Athletes compete at the USA Track & Field Junior Olympics July 24, 2019.

Beating the Heat Spectators at the USA Track & Field Junior Olympics utilized cooling and hydration stations and found shade where they could Wednesday, July 24, 2019.

Beating the Heat Spectators at the USA Track & Field Junior Olympics utilized cooling and hydration stations and found shade where they could Wednesday, July 24, 2019.

Others have additional remedies.

“I rest and drink Pedialyte, water,” said Carson Caldwell, a runner

Caldwell and his coach call Pedialyte their key to staying hydrated.

“You need just a little bit more than just plain water when you’re being that active when you’re running, its different,” said Chad Evans.

A trio of softball players from Oregon said they were more comfortable with eighty-degree weather. Temperatures near twenty degrees higher than what they’re used to require some extras like fans and towels.

Organizers of the National Softball championships have a close partnership with the Roseville fire department. If a player is experiencing heat-related illness, paramedics are just a mile away.