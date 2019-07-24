TURLOCK (CBS13) – More than 260 thousand people visited the Stanislaus County Fair this year, a 16 percent increase from 2018.
The Stanislaus County Fair ran for 10 days from Friday, July 12 until Sunday, July 21.
According to Fair organizers, concession sales were up nine percent this year and amusement ride ticket sales were up two-and-a-half percent.
The mild temperatures also helped bring more than 41 thousand more visitors to the annual event. “This year was good overall year with a lot of people coming out for the diverse entertainment,” said Matt Cranford, chief executive officer of the Stanislaus County Fair. “We were able to provide and enjoyed the beautiful weather during the 10-day Fair.”
The total gross of animals sold at auction topped one-point-three million dollars. The Future Farmers of America and 4-H members sold 98 heifers and raised more than 300 thousand dollars.
Just before the fair started, burglars broke into Johansen High School in Modesto and stole animal feed and cages with two rabbits inside.
Ten concerts took place during the Stanislaus County Fair, including shows by 98 Degrees and En Vogue, who stepped in to replace TLC at the last minute.
Jeff Goldblum also came to the fair to record his new show called “The Curiosity of Jeff Goldblum.”
On the last night of the Stanislaus County Fair, four Sheriff’s Deputies were injured, and a horse was punched, during a fight. Five people were arrested.
You must log in to post a comment.