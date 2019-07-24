STOCKTON (CBS13) – Investigators are looking for a group of people who attacked a man and woman in a Stockton driveway over the weekend.
The incident happened late Sunday night along the 900 block of Henry Long Drive in the Weston Ranch area. Stockton police say a group of unknown people assaulted a man and woman in the neighborhood.
As seen in the video, the woman was kicked and punched in the head and face several times. She had to be taken to the hospital after the incident, but has since been treated and released.
Police say the suspects also vandalized the victims’ vehicle during the incident.
Exactly what led up to the assault is unclear, but police say the suspects are believed to be known to the area.
In total, police say they are looking for four to five male and female suspects. Anyone who recognizes them is asked to contact Stockton Crime Stoppers at (209) 946-0600. Tipsters could be eligible for a $10,000 cash reward.
