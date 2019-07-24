



— A heartwarming moment between a young fan who shares a special bond with a professional soccer player is going viral and inspiring a lot of smiles and tears around the globe.

The image shows Orlando Pride and former Florida State Seminoles star Carson Pickett and Florida toddler Joseph Tidd flashing huge smiles as they exchange a special “fist bump” last month in Orlando.

Pickett pointed to her arm and told Tidd, “We have the same arm!’” CBS affiliate WKMG reported.

Pickett, 25, and Joseph, now 22 months old, were both born without a left forearm and hand.

The pair have shared a special bond ever since they were first introduced in April following Orlando’s NWSL game against Portland in April. Tidd has watched Pickett play several matches since then, boosting his confidence.

“He can look at her and say, ‘well, I can take some of that,’” Miles Tidd told WESH.

The now famous photo was originally shot by Joseph’s parents, Colleen and Miles Tidd, and they posted it to Instagram in June. It went viral after University of Florida women’s soccer coach Becky Burleigh tweeted it on Saturday.

The Tidd family says the photo with Carson will help connect more people with limb differences to the Lucky Fin Project, which raises awareness and celebrates people affected by limb differences.

“Overall, the amount of positive awareness that has spread, it’s just been phenomenal,” Colleen Tidd said.