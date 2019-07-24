Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — While it may be hot outside, the city of Sacramento has no plans to open emergency cooling shelters this week.
Temperatures are expected to reach 104 this weekend and an excessive heat watch has been issued by the National Weather Service. Leading up to the weekend, highs will remain in the upper 90s.
Sacramento doesn’t open cooling centers unless temperatures reach one of two criteria
- Three consecutive days with high temperatures above 105 degrees
- Three consecutive days with low temperatures above 75 degrees
If you’re looking for a place to cool off during the day for free, check out this list of community centers or your local library during business hours.
You must log in to post a comment.