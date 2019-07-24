OROVILLE (CBS13) — A woman shot a home invader and struck another man early Wednesday morning in Oroville.
Deputies said they received multiple 911 calls from a home on Arbol Avenue and arrived to find a deceased male inside. Another man, one of the homeowners was suffering a gunshot wound and was taken to a local hospital.
Investigators determined the dead man was the suspect of a failed home invasion robbery. He has been identified as 33-year-old Cody Faunce of Oroville.
Detectives said the suspect was armed with a handgun and tried to enter the back of the home when he was met by the male homeowner. As the two struggled, the female homeowner retrieved a firearm and fired several shots toward the suspect, striking both the suspect and the male homeowner.
The woman was not injured in the incident.
No arrests have been made in the incident and there are no outstanding suspects involved.
