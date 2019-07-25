



— A 38-year-old repairman is behind bars, accused of brutally beating a 60-year-old homeowner after getting into an argument.

Deputies were called to the home at 1:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon and found the man suffering from life-threatening injuries. They say the homeowner got into an argument with the repairman and was struck with some sort of an object. Initially, deputies thought the homeowner was shot, but after he arrived at the hospital, they found his injuries were not consistent with a gunshot wound.

Neighbors say the home on Sandra Court is in a quiet area. One neighbor, who did not want to be identified, said she was surprised to see the court blocked in the afternoon with crime scene tape. She said the victim had been renovating his home for a while.

Detectives still do not know what led up to the argument, but the say after the altercation the suspect went back to his work and said he killed one of the customers. The business called the sheriff’s department, which prompted deputies to perform a welfare check on the victim.

The suspect was arrested Wednesday afternoon at the main gates of Cal Expo. His identity has not been released.

Shocked neighbors describe the victim as a man who was always visited by friends and lead a quiet life.

“He’s nice, he’s quiet never hear anything from him, [I] wave at him when he goes by and he stays to himself,” a neighbor said.

Investigators have not yet determined a motive for the crime and believe the victim was struck was an unknown object during the altercation.

Detectives are asking anyone with information related to this incident, to please contact the Sheriff’s Office at (916) 874-5115 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP. Tip information may also be left anonymously at http://www.sacsheriff.com or by calling (916) 874-TIPS (8477).