Comments
ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – After crashing their vehicle into a tree Wednesday morning, a driver was pulled out of their car by a bystander as the vehicle caught fire.
The morning of July 24 at 6 a.m., Roseville firefighters and police officers responded to a single-vehicle accident with reports that the vehicle was on fire. Upon arrival, they discovered the victim outside of the car and the vehicle fully engulfed with fire spreading to the surrounding vegetation.
The patient was treated on the scene before being taken to a local hospital. Firefighters put the car and surrounding fire out.
You must log in to post a comment.