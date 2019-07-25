SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – After several setbacks, the drone light show will be finally happening at the California State Fair & Food Festival.
But instead of fully replacing fireworks, the drone show will instead be accompanying it.
Officials originally announced that a drone light show would be replacing the traditional fireworks display for this year’s edition of the California State Fair. The change was made to try and make a safer and more inclusive to families with young children and those who are sensitive to loud explosions.
However, software problems forced the drone show to be canceled for the first weekend of the fair. Installation of extra safety components forced the drone show to be delayed again come the second weekend.
A traditional fireworks display replaced the planned drone show those weekends.
The drone show is now set to take flight between 9:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. July 26-28, the last nights of the fair. Fireworks will immediately follow the drone show each night, officials say.
