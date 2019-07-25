Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A driver and a passenger are facing charges after leading officers on a chase – with a three-year-old in the car.
California Highway Patrol says the car blew past a construction zone around 10 p.m. Wednesday near Elkhorn Boulevard on Highway 99 and didn’t stop for sirens.
Officers followed all the way to Airport Boulevard, where they deployed a spike strip to stop the car. That’s when the little boy was found and taken to safety.
A female driver and female passenger were arrested. Their names haven’t been released yet.
Both suspects are facing charges of evading police. The driver is also facing felony child endangerment, authorities say.
You must log in to post a comment.