FAIRFIELD (CBS13) – A Sacramento man was arrested in Fairfield after he allegedly pointed a gun at another driver in an apparent road rage incident.
The incident happened Wednesday night along eastbound Interstate 80. Fairfield police says a woman reported that someone in a different car had thrown something at her car while on the freeway. Further, she claimed that when they both pulled off at the N. Texas Street off-ramp, the man in the other car pulled out a handgun and pointed at her while yelling.
The woman quickly drove off and called 911 while the other driver went back on the freeway.
Fairfield police officers quickly found the other driver’s car and, with the help of California Highway Patrol, pulled him over on eastbound I-80.
Officers searched the man’s car and found an illegally possessed firearm. The man, identified as 28-year-old Sacramento resident Brandon Jackson, was arrested.
Jackson is now facing charges of making criminal threats and a weapons violation.
