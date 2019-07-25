Comments
WOODLAND (CBS13) — The First 5 Yolo Commission, a local organization dedicated to helping raise healthy, safe and ready to learn children, received a large donation Thursday, thanks to unlawful marijuana growers.
The Yolo County District Attorney announced that civil settlements reached with two local cannabis growers engaged in illegal activities included restitution payments totaling in $53,000. That money was payable to the First 5 Yolo Commission to help children in their first five years of life.
