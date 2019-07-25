Comments
MANTECA (CBS13) – Valentin Jose Cisneros Jr., 40, was arrested Wednesday on suspicions of driving under the influence after a collision in Manteca.
At about 1:50 p.m. on July 24, Manteca Police Officers responded to the report of a collision in the area of N. Main Street and E. Louise Avenue possibly involving two vehicles with one appearing to be on fire.
Upon arrival, officers determined the crash was non-fatal, involved only one vehicle and there was no fire, as the smoke originally seen was a result of the vehicle’s airbags being deployed.
The collision took out a tree, fence and caused damage to a power control box for traffic lights at the location and resulted in them being out for several hours.
