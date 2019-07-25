Comments
MODESTO (CBS13) – As temperatures remain high, multiple cities open cooling centers to help you beat the heat.
Four cooling centers are in operation this week to help Modesto residents beat the high temperatures, according to Modesto police.
- Gospel Mission Day Center Program. 1400 Yosemite Blvd. 209-529-8259. Open Monday-Friday
- Salvation Army Cooling Center. 625 I St. 209-558-7800. Open Monday-Friday when the heat reaches triple digits.
- Library Cooling Center. 1500 I St. 209-558-7800. Open Monday-Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 pm. and Friday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Hutton House. 201 Jennie St. 209-526-1623. Will take 13- to 17-year-olds 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
Also, Manteca, which is expected to hit triple digits, will open the Manteca Cooling Center today from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. The center is located at 295 Cherry Lane and is open to anyone looking for a place to cool off.
